Omran drive to boost domestic tourism

Oman Tourism Development Company (Omran), the executive arm of the Sultanate for tourism development, unveiled its plans to roll out a promotional campaign that offers heavily discounted prices in Omran-owned hotels to Omani nationals during the summer season 2019.

In preparation for the launch of the campaign, Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry Chairman of Omran, met with the CEOs and General Managers of the Omran-owned hotels and resorts to review the details of the promotional campaign and incentives offered to Omani nationals.

The campaign aims to promote domestic tourism and encourage locals to benefits from the offers and services at Omran hotels, as well as experience the various recreational activities suitable for individuals and families, while exploring tourist sites across the Sultanate.

One of the key topics discussed in the meeting was the hotels supply chain to boost in-country-value, through increasing the procurement of local goods and services and creating more business opportunities for local companies and SMEs.

The meeting also emphasised on the importance of empowering the local workforce in the hospitality sector through job creation and continuous professional development programmes. These programmes are designed to enhance capabilities and leadership skills across all specialties and career levels. This is in line with the national agenda in place for Omanisation within the tourism sector, as one of the fastest growing industries in the world.

Responsible tourism and sustainability initiatives of hotels and resorts were also addressed in the meeting, highlighting the important role in preserving the unique and rich environment of the Sultanate.

Campaigns launched by Alila Jabal Akhdar, Atana Hotels and Crowne Plaza Muscat- OCEC at Madinat Al Irfan to reduce the use of plastic, recycle liquid and solid waste, and use renewable energy were championed during the meeting. It was agreed that similar initiatives will also be implemented across OMRAN’s hospitality portfolio, as well as the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre in the near future.

Omran will be revealing more information on the exclusive summer campaign offers available to Omani nationals, with details on incentives and booking methods soon.

