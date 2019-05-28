OMRAN completes first phase of InterContinental upgrade

Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN), the executive arm of the Sultanate responsible for tourism development, has recently completed the first phase of its hotel upgrade at its landmark property, InterContinental Muscat.

The renovation process undertaken by OMRAN in collaboration with InterContinental Muscat will upgrade the 40-year-old hotel to modern luxury standards which will allow it to match the quality of the newest five-star hotels in Oman. The first phase concentrates on the rooms and so far, a total of 80 rooms have been upgraded with new interiors, elevating this iconic hotel to a new level of modern luxury.

“OMRAN’s InterContinental Muscat has been integral part of the capital’s social and business life for the past 40 years. Being the very first international hotel to open in the country, we are committed to making sure that this hotel retains its premier market position by investing in renovations and upgrades for both the interior and exterior. The upgrade programme will be executed over a number of years so that customers will not be inconvenienced and will ensure a smooth transition from old to new,” says Peter Walichnowski, CEO of OMRAN.

“This urban regeneration project is also needed to make sure that the InterContinental hotel integrates properly with the high-quality projects that have just been completed next to it being the Royal Opera House Muscat expansion and OMRAN’s new W Muscat Hotel”.

Related