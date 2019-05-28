Omran completes first phase of upgrade at InterContinental Muscat

Muscat: Omran has recently completed the first phase of its hotel upgrade at its landmark property, InterContinental Muscat.

The renovation process undertaken by Omran in collaboration with InterContinental Muscat will upgrade the 40-year-old hotel to modern luxury standards which will allow it to match the quality of the newest five-star hotels in Oman.

The first phase concentrates on the rooms and so far, a total of 80 rooms have been upgraded with new interiors, elevating this iconic hotel to a new level of modern luxury.

“ InterContinental Muscat has been an integral part of the capital’s social and business life for the past 40 years. Being the very first international hotel to open in the country, we are committed to making sure that this hotel retains its premier market position by investing in renovations and upgrades for both the interior and exterior. The upgrade programme will be executed over a number of years so that customers will not be inconvenienced and will ensure a smooth transition from old to new,” said Peter Walichnowski, CEO of Oman Tourism Development Company (Omran). “This urban regeneration project is also needed to make sure that the InterContinental hotel integrates properly with the high-quality projects that have just been completed next to it being the Royal Opera House Muscat expansion and Omran’s new W Muscat Hotel”.

“InterContinental Muscat continues to reinvent itself for the needs of today’s travellers with these series of room enhancements,” said Thierry Perrot, Regional General Manager of InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) Oman. “The hotel was thoughtfully redesigned with today’s modern travellers in mind and a reflection of the country’s standing as a world-class destination complemented by the Omani hospitality and heritage.”

Simple yet refreshing and reflecting the rich heritage of Oman, the new rooms use turquoise overtones while accents of velvets are cleverly detailed in the upholstery to lend a soft touch to the furnishing. Featuring either king or twin beds, the rooms are fully flexible for the needs of business and leisure travellers. The rooms are also equipped with a guest room management system that controls lighting scenes and thermo regulation settings and motion sensors are built-in the glass panels to allow the most efficient detection of guest presence.

These room enhancements complement recent improvements such the new porte-cochere, the new Concierge Lounge and Tr.Eat Cafe, a fun and unique cafe concept.

The hotel has recently welcomed its first guest to the upgraded rooms.