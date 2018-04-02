Oman to host leading French tour network

April 1 – The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Tourism, will host the ninth annual sales forces for the Selectour network from the April 4-8 at the Hormuz Grand Hotel in Muscat. The event will see the participation of 200 people, including 120 agents, who will meet and exchange in business tourism, MICE, leisure tourism, car rentals and hotel industries.

The purpose of the workshop is to promote the Sultanate’s tourism potential in international tourism markets; additionally, the number of the French tourists increased by 20% over the previous year.

