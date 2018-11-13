Omantel’s fibre optic network reaches Al Saadah in Salalah

Muscat: Omantel continues to enhance customers’ digital experience with the latest roll-out of its fibre optic network in Al Saadah area in Salalah, enabling residents an unprecedented digital experience with ultra-fast Internet speeds, affordable prices and value added services.

Commenting on the expansion of fibre optic network, Mohammed al Hakmani, Core Services Manager at Omantel’s Consumer Business Unit, said: “We are happy to announce the launch of our ultra-fast Internet service in Al Saadah, emphasising our commitment to provide our customers with this important service across the Sultanate, which reflects Omantel’s leadership in the provision of broadband services having the widest fibre optic network in the country”.

Omantel’s fibre optic service is available in all governorates of the Sultanate. Moreover, the company has recently expanded the service coverage to a number of areas, including Al Amerat, Al Khuwair, Al Khoudh Old, Al Musannah, Madinat Al Sultan Qaboos and Al Saadah in Salalah.

“As the Sultanate’s preferred digital partner, we are always investing to expand our various fibre optic networks and bringing it closer to our subscribers which reinforces our support to achieve the government’s vision for digital transformation. We trust that our customers will get an enhanced ultrafast home broadband experience coupled with value added services,” Al Hakmani added.

