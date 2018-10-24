Omantel to offer latest iPhone XR

MUSCAT: Omantel — the first and leading provider of integrated telecommunications services in the Sultanate – is all set to launch the latest iPhone XR on October 26, 2018 starting from 08:00 AM, in an exciting event to be held at Oman Avenues Mall.

As a customer-centric company, the launch of Apple’s latest smartphone comes in line with Omantel’s commitment to provide its customers with innovative offerings and is part of its effort to exceed customer expectations by adding more value to its services.

Mohammed al Hakmani, Core Services Manager at Omantel’s Consumer Business Unit, said “iPhone XR is an Apple smartphone that is brilliant in every way and we are excited to bring it to our customers with attractive offers. Baqati customers can purchase the iPhone XR for discounted rates and zero upfront payments along with monthly instalments of as low as RO 9.”

Additionally, “The iPhone XR can be purchased with the full payment method at a discounted rate upon signing a commitment contract to any Baqati plan” he added.

Tailored to fit the individual needs of the mobile customer, Baqati allows individual customers to choose exactly what they want from their post-paid plan starting with a low monthly fee of RO 3 for Baqati Basic and up to RO 39 for the Baqati XL, the most comprehensive smart bundle in the line-up.

Leading the digital transformation in the country, Omantel is keen on bringing in latest technologies and innovations to individuals, businesses and organisations in Oman and pave the way for a thriving digital society.

