Omantel supports subsea cable investments

MUSCAT, MARCH 17 – Omantel has recently participated in Capacity Middle East 2019, the largest carrier event in the region. The event, which took place last week in Dubai, brought together regional and international leaders of the wholesale telecommunications industry from more than 48 countries with over 1,700 delegates. In addition to participating in several panel discussions with the domain experts of wholesale business in the region, Omantel had also inaugurated the event with a welcome speech, “At Omantel, we believe in enabling global Cloud and Content with low-latency networking. We combine our geographic advantages with strategic subsea cable investments to offer our wholesale clients and partners across the ecosystem the ability to deliver a differentiated experience and hence, reach further,” stated Eng Baha al Lawati, General Manager of Omantel’s Carrier & Roaming Services during the opening speech.

He further elaborated, “Together with Equinix, the largest developers of data centres in the world, we are building the first world-class carrier-neutral data centre in Oman that doubles-down on our belief in supporting global Cloud and Content.” With an investment in 20 international subsea cables that serve areas covering more than 5 billion of the world’s population, Omantel plays a pivotal role in being the junction point linking east to west, north to south and bolstering Oman’s economy.

Jamil al Koussa, Senior Manager of Capacity & Subsea Cables at Omantel, said, “Today’s subsea cable market is more diverse and dynamic than it has ever been, and that is to serve the growing demand driven by Cloud, Content and new bandwidth-intensive solutions. This market will continue to rapidly evolve, and we at Omantel focus on collaborating with our partners, introducing innovative ideas and are continuously working to ensure that we are the helm of the evolution”.

