Omantel supports SMEs with new A’amali-55 package

Muscat: In line with its efforts to support SMEs, Omantel has launched A’amali-55, a new package tailored to meet and exceed enterprise customers’ expectations by increasing their business reach and delivering services with an enhanced quality at a shorter time.

Priced at only RO 55 per month, the package offers Internet speeds up to 10 mbps, five Nama postpaid mobile lines and fixed line service.

Commenting on the launch, Abdullah Hamdan al Badi, Senior Manager for SME at Omantel, said: “The launch of this package comes in line with our strategy to enhance SMEs’ productivity and performance as they play a key role in the diversified economy of the future. SMEs can benefit from our innovative telecommunication services with a variety of products and services that are designed to enrich businesses and help them elevate.”

He also added: “A’amali-55 subscribers can enjoy Internet speeds up to 10 Mbps, five Nama postpaid mobile lines and fixed line service, all linked within the (CPN) network which allows free calls across these numbers. Customers also have the option of adding more Nama numbers within the CPN network.”

