Omantel, Sohar International sign agreement to support rollout of digital services

Muscat, FEB 17 – Committed to being industry leaders in innovation and seamless technology, Omantel and Sohar International signed an agreement to offer customers across Oman new digital services. The partnership is set to redefine the way telecom and banking can bring more convenience and value to customers’ daily banking experiences. The agreement was signed by Talal Said al Maamari, Chief Executive Officer of Omantel, and Ahmed al Musalami, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International. The signing ceremony was witnessed by senior management teams from the two companies.

Highlighting the significance of this partnership, Talal al Maamari, CEO of Omantel said, “This partnership between the telecommunication and banking sector comes in line with our strategy to contribute in bridging the digital divide, and to provide individuals as well as organisations from different sectors with innovative world-class digital services. Being the preferred digital partner to all sectors, we aim at offering unique telecommunication services tailored to keep up with the developments in the telecommunication sector. We always seek to touch on every aspect that will enrich individuals’ lifestyles and even contribute in enhancing the overall performance of different organisations.

We are delighted to collaborate with Sohar International to rollout first-of-a-kind products and services. We will certainly benefit from Sohar International’s vast experience in the banking sector to bring positive outcomes from this partnership.”

Commenting on the partnership, Ahmed al Musalami, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International said,” this strategic partnership comes as part of our drive to introduce innovative digital solutions that will not only bring banking experience to a whole new level, but also differentiate us as trend setters in the market. It’s a reflection of our new brand’s promise to help customers win and achieve their goals in an ever-changing world.

We are pleased to combine our ambitions with Omantel the leading telecom company in the Sultanate, and will continue to invest in technology as we forge our way into the future staying always relevant to our customers and Nation”.

The agreement will be the first of its kind telecom- banking- tie-up in Oman. Leveraging on a legacy of excellence in providing customers with carefully designed solutions to meet their ever changing requirements in both telecom and banking, the new services will transform the way customers do everyday banking.

