Omantel signs MoU with Oman’s first blockchain company

Muscat: Omantel has signed a MoU with Blockchain Solutions & Services (BSS) for mutual cooperation between the two companies which include availing the smart solutions offered by BSS in logistics and commercial operations.

The MoU comes as part of Omantel’s ongoing efforts in offering smart solutions for digital transformation and laying the groundwork for smart cities’ ICT services.

Samy Ahmed al Ghassany, Chief Operating Officer at Omantel, said: “Omantel is keen on boosting mutual cooperation with local and regional ICT companies as such collaboration supports Omantel’s vision in leading the digital transformation in Oman and helps the digital society to flourish.”

He further added, “We are glad to collaborate with BSS, an Omani company delivering innovative Blockchain solutions locally and internationally. We believe that collaborations, like this one, will help us meet the demand for e-services and smart solutions in the Omani market and will pave the way for smart cities and digital communities.”

Dr Khalid Tahhan, CEO of BSS, said, “The information revolution on the Internet during the past years have brought a positive change to the productivity of organizations and individuals alike, and throughout the years there have been much efforts to simplify procedures and make operations more efficient. Blockchain is one such foundational technology that is expected to be a milestone in ICT and smart solutions as it offers more efficient instant digital transactions which will help empower IoT, big data and machine learning.”

Dr Tahhan explained that “Blockchain technology can be used in various fields, such as education, health, finance, oil and gas, digital sales, logistics and others.”

Fadi Nasser, General Manager of ICT Unit at Omantel, said: “We work hand in hand with Oman Data Park and mOmkin to deliver end-to-end smart solutions with unparalleled comprehensive value to many vital sectors in Oman. We do so by extending our technology service portfolio beyond infrastructure IT services, into big data platforms, information security and artificial intelligence to give us this unprecedented capability to deliver more competitive solutions to our clients, whom we consider to be appraised partners on this digital transformation journey.”