Omantel paves the way for more women to excel

Muscat: Omantel continues to build bridges for women to excel. At ‘Al Mar’a Excellence Awards 2018’ held early this month, the company gave ‘A Special Award’ to Jokha al Farsi, President of Ihsaan Association.

‘Ihsaan’ is a Muscat based association that looks after the welfare of elderly people in various Wilayats, including those residing in mountain top villages and others who are admitted at hospitals. The award is a recognition of Al Farsi’s valuable cooperation in ‘Omantel Wal Awael’, a training and entertainment programme that aims to familiarise the elderly with the latest means of communication, information programmes and train them on how to use smart devices in their daily lives, as well as her efforts in visiting the elderly in different wilayats to ensure their well-being and guide their children on how to take a good care of them.

Aneth Arosemena, Senior Adviser at Omantel, was handed ‘A Special Award’ by Al Mar’a Magazine. With over 25 years of experience in managing Mobile and Fixed services’ commercial strategies and operational implementations with operators in Latin America and the Middle East, Arosemena is a strong influencer and a strategic thinker with heavy emphasis on inclusion, teaching, and creating working environments focused on development and delivering innovative services. Omantel welcomes on board the most qualified experts to deliver the best services to its customers, in addition to availing their long experience by transferring knowledge and experience to the rest of the employees.

As part of the event, Bushra Salman al Balushi, Senior Manager of Planning and Economics Department at Omantel delivered a speech on ‘Power of Dedication’, highlighting her journey towards excellence and the achievements she made while in Omantel. Al Balushi further praised Omantel’s support for women and said that she has been ‘surrounded by supportive colleagues and a management that believes in women and trust their capabilities’.

Related