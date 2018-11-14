Omantel offers free data to mark 48th National Day

Muscat: Celebrating 48 years of prosperity, Omantel has announced the launch of an exciting promotion, allowing all customers free Internet access to popular social media applications to celebrate the 48th National Day.

Commenting on the launch of the 48th National Day promotion, Haitham al Kharousi, Vice-President at Omantel’s Consumer Business Unit, said: “We would like to congratulate everyone in the Sultanate in celebration of the 48th National Day and offer our customers a unique offer, allowing them to share their celebrations with their friends and loved ones on Social Media Apps. All customers can subscribe to this exciting promotion and enjoy a free 1GB per day throughout the period from November 18 to 20, 2018.”

“Everyone in the Sultanate celebrates the National Day differently, some decorate cars and homes, others wear colours of the Omani flag and some perform traditional dances. With our offer, subscribers can share their unique way of celebrating the National Day across social media platforms without worrying about running out of data”.

“All prepaid and postpaid customers can subscribe to the 48th National Day offer through the Omantel App or by dialling *182# from November 14-16, subscribers can enjoy free daily 1GB of Social Media Apps (Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook and Twitter) from November 18-20.

Related