Omantel nominated for ‘Customer Choice Award’ at broadband forum

Muscat: Omantel has been nominated for the ‘Customer Choice Award’ at Broadband World Forum 2018 to be held from October 23 to 25, 2018 in Berlin, Germany.

The world’s largest event dedicated to the global fixed network community, Broadband World Forum is a prestigious platform for broadband innovations across the universe. Every year, Broadband World Forum announces awards in 13 categories to a diverse set of ICTs, telco service providers and vendors across the world based on annual broadband excellence. The annual awards are regarded as the most prestigious recognition of excellence in the broadband marketplace.

Commenting on the nomination, Eng Said Abdullah al Ajmi, Vice- President of Operations Unit at Omantel, said: “We are delighted to be nominated for the ‘Customer Choice Award’ which recognises our commitment in offering outstanding value to our customers. Omantel’s strategy is formulated by placing ‘customer first’ at the core of the organisation. Going forward, our six-years customer-centric strategy “Omantel 3.0” is focused on ensuring the most agile, effective way of providing services and the best experience by exceeding customer expectations at all times.”

Eng Aladdin Abdullah Baitfadhil, General Manager of Service Delivery at Omantel, added: “Omantel undertook four innovative initiatives under the Fast Broadband Excellence Program to improve the overall customer experience that could be measured through customer satisfaction score. Among these initiatives is “Pre-Connected Home” to facilitate zero touch provisioning which enables customers to apply for services from the comfort of their homes. As a result, we have successfully reached a record time of five minutes for provisioning home broadband. Currently four largest property developers — Al Mouj Muscat, Hawana, Muriya and Muscat Bay — have signed up for this service and a few more are in the pipeline”.

“The second initiative was “Real Time Order Tracking” which enable any fast broadband service seeker to easily track the status of the service request through Real Time Order Tracking system which is embedded in the Omantel website,” he added.

“We have also launched “Smart Field Force Management” under the guidance of ISO 9001 of quality framework, to manage installation, fault orders and to measure performance of technicians. Field technicians can complete the task and update the status online using smart devices. The innovative smart features allow Omantel to track each request in detail with quality KPIs,” Aladdin further pointed out.

