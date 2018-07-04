Omantel launches ‘Tourist Pack’

MUSCAT: Omantel — the first and leading provider of integrated telecommunications services in the Sultanate — launches the ‘Tourist Pack’, a dedicated pack tailored for tourists visiting Oman. Priced as low as RO 5, the pack offers 2 GB of Internet usage, 50 SMS and 50 flexi voice minutes that can be used locally and internationally, in addition to non-stop usage of WhatsApp once the included data is consumed.

Musbah Madi, Senior Manager of Segment Management at Omantel, commented: “Tourism is among the sectors that play a vital role in diversifying sources of national income, and this offer comes in line with our transformation strategy that is aimed at supporting various sectors, especially by enriching the tourist’s digital experience.”

He further said, “Oman has a lot of beautiful places to see and enjoy, and we want tourists to roam conveniently and stay connected to the world while they wander around the Sultanate. We want them to be able to share their moments and the beauty around them with their relatives and friends back home, and also to be at ease with their communication needs within the country.”

As a customer oriented company, Omantel has always been striving to deliver services and offers crafted for its customers, “While fulfilling customers’ needs has always been a cornerstone for Omantel, today we go beyond that by increasing our value-added services,” explains Madi.

He also noted, “We are not just a telecom company, we are a national company that is part of this society. Therefore, it is very important to us to support the growth of Oman and keep its telecom industry on par with the developed world while at the same time help other sectors to flourish.”

