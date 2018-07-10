Omantel is main sponsor of Salalah Tourism Festival 2018

MUSCAT, JULY 10 – Continuing its active presence in national festivals and events that attract different social groups, Omantel is welcoming visitors to the Salalah Tourism Festival, which began yesterday and will run until August 25. “Omantel continues its annual participation in Salalah Tourism Festival as a main sponsor and a supporter of tourism in the Sultanate, in an effort to offer an unrivaled experience for visitors and tourists of the Governorate,” says Ali Kashoob, Senior Manager, Marketing communication at Omantel.

Kashoob further added “yesterday we had some of the festival visitors in our stall in the Municipality Entertainment Center where we offer a package of our latest innovative products and services, as well as weekly entertainment activities to enrich visitors’ experience and fill it with joyous moments.

He also assures all visitors that despite the extreme weather conditions that the governorate went through, Salalah is still amazing. Therefore, we are keen to convey this message through the slogan of our participation this year “Amazing as Ever” and as an invitation to our customers to share their stunning moments through Omantel services during their stay at Salalah.

Omantel has recently announced offering a tourist pack especially tailored for tourists visiting the Sultanate. Priced as low as RO 5, the pack offers 2 GB of Internet usage, 50 SMS and 50 voice minutes that can be used locally and internationally, in addition to non-stop WhatsApp usage once the included data is consumed. The introduction of this package comes in line with the company’s aim to enrich visitors’ experience and support the Tourism sector amongst other vital sectors that play a significant role in diversifying sources of national income.

