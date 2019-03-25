Omantel inks MoU with Go2Invest

Omantel has inked an MoU with ‘Go2Invest’, a German-based management consultancy and investment company for IT and telecom companies, to offer high performance computing, in collaboration with Oman Data Park.

Fadi Nasser, General- Manager of Omantel’s ICT Unit, commented: “Omantel reaffirms its commitment to bring in latest technologies and Industrial 4.0 services through successful partnerships, enabling its partners to achieve business growth and greater efficiency.”

“We are glad about our partnership with ‘Go2invest’, which is a continuation for Omantel’s efforts in setting the ground for ‘Digital Oman’ and the company’s transformation strategy,” he added.

Fadi Nasser also said, “We are proud to lead the way in offering innovative ICT solutions. The high performance computing will be the first-of-its-kind in the Sultanate and it will be offered exclusively for our corporate clients.”

“There is an absolute need for High Performance Computing with growing reliance on big-data, as this type of computing is highly effective in the fast data processing, which comes in useful for industries such as the financial, banking and oil and gas,” he concluded.

Oliver Gustai, CEO of Go2invest, said: “We are happy about the signed partnership for high performance computing with Omantel and are glad to have Omantel as a strong, reliable and innovative partner in the Middle East. Together, we are looking forward into a successful future with innovative solutions for our clients.”

Eng Maqbool al Wahaibi, CEO of Oman Data Park, said “As the first Cloud and Managed Services provider in Oman, we are proud to continue leading the industry with innovative solutions, and this collaboration with Go2Invest is another step forward in our successful journey. High Performance Computing infrastructure will be available as a service and can be leveraged for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Big Data Analytics, Deep Learning and Smart Contracts.”

Related