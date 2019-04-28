Omantel inks MoU to turn University City a model for smart cities

MUSCAT, APRIL 28 – Omantel on Sunday signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with University City (Oman University, Science and Technology City) to develop ICT services, providing the city with an ideal academic campus infrastructure that offers students, researchers and faculty an integrated experience for 4th Industrial Revolution, including Internet of Things (IoT). It meets the government’s vision on digital transformation, which includes building smart cities. The MoU was signed by Dr Rawya bint Saud al Busaidiyah, Minister of Higher Education and Chairperson of the Executive Committee of the University City Project, and Talal bin Said al Maamari, CEO of Omantel.

The MoU specifies that all facilities in the city will be equipped with high-tech solutions that will boost scientific research and development, as well as increase the efficiency of administrative and technical operations. In addition, the partnership aims to implement digital solutions to ensure the city is environmentally friendly through the optimum use of energy resources, thereby lowering operation costs and building a digital society able to keep up with the fast-paced technology advancements.

Dr Rawya al Busaidiyah said, “The University City will need to meet all the requirements of 21st century study, research, work and living. It will also need to ensure that it operates within the most environmentally responsible conditions. I am delighted that this partnership with Omantel will help us achieve these goals” Talal bin Said al Maamari commented, “Our partnership with University City seeks to establish an integrated ICT ecosystem at its campus, and turn it into a model for smart cities, offering innovative systems to help the University City enrich the digital experience for students, academics and faculty, and expand the horizons for scientific research.”

“Omantel has always played a prime role in supporting development strategies for the telecom and ICT sector, and I am delighted that this partnership will allow us to advance this role with the University City’’, he added.