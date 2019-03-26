Omantel inks deal to support Carrefour’s digital marketing

Muscat: Omantel has signed an agreement with Majid Al Futtaim Retail, which operates Carrefour in Oman, to launch targeted digital marketing advanced services using Omantel’s state-of-the-art big data analytics platform, TASIL.

The platform will enable Carrefour to extend its reach to more customers offering unprecedented relevant value across the Sultanate.

TASIL is a highly capable IBM-powered big data platform, placing unprecedented real-time analytics to better serve enterprises and government entities by anticipating their own end-users demands. The platform, which has been developed by Omantel and TUATARA, ushers in a new era of advanced location-based timely analytics for clients and partners across the public and private sectors.

Samy al Ghassany, Chief Operations Officer at Omantel, said “Omantel works hand in hand with its strategic partners to equip private and public entities with latest technologies and smart solutions offered in the form of easy-to-use services, helping them to flourish in addition to preparing the ground for greater digital advancement that enable the Sultanate to cope with the fast-paced fourth industrial revolution.” He also added, “We have been doing quite well in accelerating the digital transformation in the country by building digital partnerships with business clients and public organisations enabling them with innovative ICT services.”

Mohamed Hassan Yousuf al Balushi, Specialist with Omantel’s ICT Unit, commented “Our partnership with Carrefour Oman is a leading one among many that Omantel has made in the retail sector recently to entrench technology in the society, in an effort to drive the fourth industrial revolution in Oman forward and to progress faster towards smart cities, artificial intelligence and more.”

