Omantel honours best dealers in Dhofar

Omantel, has held its annual dealers gathering in Dhofar. With over 180 accredited dealers of indirect sales attending, the dealers with outstanding performance were honoured for their efforts. Omantel also discussed strategies of enhancing the customer experience.

Mohammed Mohsin Abdullatif, General Manager of Sales at Omantel’s Consumer Business Unit, said, “We are proud to celebrate our relationship with the dealers in Dhofar, as they play a major role in delivering our innovative products and services. To encourage the dealers to perform even better, we have honoured 40 of our best performing dealers.”

“Our 3.0 digital transformation strategy puts strong emphasis on exceeding customer expectations and by strengthening our relationship with our indirect sales agents, we aim to deliver more value added products and services. In the gathering, the agents discussed the challenges they face and ways of addressing these challenges,” he said.

Related