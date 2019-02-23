Omantel gears up for MWC19

Muscat: Omantel is sending a high-level delegation to the Mobile World Congress (MWC19), which opens in the Spanish city of Barcelona on Monday, February 25. Organised by GSMA, the four-day event brings world leading telecom and ICT companies and regulators under one roof, making it a great platform for hunting latest technologies and ICT solutions, and to keep updated on industry trends. Muna al Maamari, Acting Senior Manager of Corporate Affairs at Omantel, commented: “Omantel is keen on bringing latest technologies and smart solutions that drive ‘eOman’ forward, therefore the company participates in key industry events worldwide to stay up to date on latest market tends.”

She added, “Telecom and technology sectors are in a rapid growth globally. As MWC19 brings together thousands of companies, it offers a great opportunity to strike deals with tech-giants and have one-on-one meetings with top experts in the industry. Moreover, the event focuses on elements that make the Fourth Industrial Revolution, including 5G, artificial intelligence and many innovative technologies.” “Our MWC participations in the past years were fruitful and we managed to form partnerships with leading technology companies, and we look forward for more partnerships this year too, in a way that will enrich our customers’ experience.” Omantel will cover its MWC19 participation on its Instagram account.