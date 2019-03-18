Omantel, Ericsson to announce ‘5G competition’ winners today

Muscat: Omantel and Ericsson will fete the top three winners of the first-of-its-kind 5G competition at a ceremony to be held today at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre on the sidelines of COMEX 2019. The event will be held under the auspices of Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Futaisi, Minister of Transport and Communications.

Titled ‘Omantel 5G Use Cases University/College Competition in Collaboration with Ericsson’ the initiative is aimed at raising awareness on the importance of 5G technology and encourage students to increase their participation in innovative technologies, which contribute to ‘Digital Oman’ efforts.

Three out of five projects that made it to the finals to be announced as winners. The projects represent College of Engineering at SQU, Engineering Department at HCT in Musannah and Engineering Department at Dhofar University.

Five juries from Omantel and Ericsson will select the winners. The 1st winner will receive an intensive one-week course in Stockholm, in addition the 1st, 2nd and 3rd winners will be given a one-month training by Omantel to improve their project ideas to be feasible for implementation in the future.

Omantel and Ericsson 5G Use Case competition started in COMEX 2018, targeting potential ideas for the use of this technology. The two companies have also held many workshops for students, helping them to better understand the significance of 5G to the society.

