Omantel celebrates Arab Deaf Week

Omantel recently teamed up with Outward Bound Oman and organised day trips for students, where they had to overcome uphill challenges by unleashing their potentials and showcasing exceptional capabilities.

The initiative came as part of Omantel’s efforts to empower youth, and it had seen the participation of students at Al-Amal School for the Deaf.

Laila al Wahaibi, CSR Manager at Omantel, commented: “As we commemorate Arab Deaf Week, I am proud to say that the deaf students’ performance was outstanding, which once again reaffirms our belief in youngsters regardless of the challenges.”

“This is the 5th edition of the initiative and more than 320 students have benefited from the programme so far. In addition to boosting their capabilities, the initiative is also a good opportunity for youth to explore Oman with its diverse geography,” she said.

Al Wahaibi also added, “The differently-abled people are part and parcel of our society, and therefore it is important to help them to integrate. As a leading national company, Omantel has been actively supporting initiatives that empower people with special needs.” “I would like to extend my appreciation to Omantel employees who took part in this initiative and helped it to succeed,” she concluded.

