Omantel boosts Sultanate’s cybersecurity readiness

BUSINESS REPORTER –

Muscat, NOV 6 –

Omantel has said that its ICT solutions can boost the Sultanate businesses’ readiness levels in cybersecurity and lower the risks of potential attacks to organisations’ and corporates’ systems and their digital data. The company relies on its well-established ecosystem, high ability to manage its digital services and monitor data centres as well as its regional and global partnerships with top companies in cybersecurity.

These comments were made at the ‘Oman CyberSec Summit’ held last week. The event was organised by EC-Council and powered by Omantel.

At the summit, Omantel has showcased its latest efforts in advancing its ICT services and smart solutions offered to customers, which have made Omantel a trusted partner that provides reliable cybersecurity solutions in the country.

Moreover, the company has revealed its ability in monitoring any damages that could affect its telecom and ICT infrastructure or hosted websites and computing servers. Omantel also stressed on the importance of latest innovations like Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and many others for cybersecurity, as they keep organisations and corporates up to date and ready to encounter any threats such as crypto jacking and ransomware.

Additionally, Omantel said that it works closely with other organisations and companies in the field of cybersecurity, ensuring Oman’s high readiness for any possible cyber threats by introducing guidelines and procedures that protect organisations and corporates from attacks.