Omantel and Unicef organise workshop on leveraging technology

MUSCAT: Omantel — the first and leading provider of integrated telecommunications services in the Sultanate — has organised a Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) workshop on Sunday.

The workshop, titled ‘E-Government, achieving the SDGs, and digital equity’, was held at Omantel’s HQ in Mawaleh as part of the cooperation between Omantel and Unicef that was announced recently.

Attended by a number of Omantel’s senior management, the workshop briefed the audience on SDGs and showcased examples of how countries have effectively implemented technology to achieve sustainable development in a number of areas. Moreover, the event had seen a group discussion on the IT landscape of Oman and how it can intervene and contribute to the SDGs in the country.

Speaking on the sidelines of the workshop, Muna al Mamari, Care taker of Senior Manager Corporate Affairs at Omantel, commented “As a company nurtured on strong values, Omantel has been building bridges towards the sustainability of the country’s society since its inception, through the introduction of technologies that make life easier, secure, and efficient. Furthermore, Omantel capitalises on its well-established and integrated telecom infrastructure in addition to its partnership with global IT companies, enabling the company to offer advanced smart solutions for data that helps developing projects and achieving its goals.”

Related