Omantel and Sohar International unveil ‘eFloos’ digital wallet

In line with both companies’ digital transformation strategy, Omantel and Sohar International launched ‘eFloos’ in collaboration with Arab Financial Services (AFS), the region’s leading FinTech enabler. The digital wallet enables smartphone users to pay merchants, add, send and receive funds to and from other wallets, expanding the application of e-payment facilities in Oman. The prestigious launch event was held at Kempinski Hotel Muscat, under the patronage of HH Sayyid Kamil bin Fahd al Said, Assistant Secretary-General for the office of the Deputy Prime Minister for Cabinet Affairs.

HH Sayyid Kamil bin Fahd al Said has expressed his gladness for the launch of Oman’s first-of-its-kind e-Wallet, which is considered one of the significant initiatives that supports ‘Digital Oman Strategy’ and will bring in a new concept to transactions that matches with modern times developments and fulfils new generation’s demands, “The new partnership between telecom and financial sectors has delivered an innovative e-service that will add much value to our lifestyle and takes us further steps ahead towards seamless transactions.”

Talal al Mamari, CEO of Omantel, said “The launch of ‘eFloos’ reaffirms our commitment to enrich the digital experience in the Sultanate by implementing latest innovations to facilitate day to day processes, and offer our customers an enhanced lifestyle that matches with the global developments. As a fast, secure and seamless payment method, e-wallets have brought about a real change to transactions.”

He also said, “With its innovative offerings, Omantel aims to promote a sustainable innovation culture and deliver services that enable industries to keep pace with the global trend towards digital transformation. Advanced technologies are vital for businesses to enrich their customers’ experience, and with e-Wallets, customers can make immediate purchases and have a better control over their transactions, this will benefit individuals and entities alike, and it paves the way for a cashless future.”

“Our strategic partnership with Sohar International and AFS is one among many and it comes as part of our efforts to boost collaboration between various sectors, in a way that will bring more innovative services that contribute to Digital Oman.” He noted.

Ahmed al Musalmi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International, said, “Platforms such as eFloos and other digital initiatives fall well in line with the bank’s own digitisation strategy through which we aim to meet our customers’ lifestyle requirements in an ever changing world. Therefore, we are pleased to partner with Omantel and be part of the solution following the government’s drive to digitise payments. As the ‘wallet issuer’, Sohar International will serve as a gateway for all eFloos transactions, and velocity will be key in giving customers the experience they desire with more value. Sohar International is equally committed to developing new partnerships and propositions for extending the capabilities and impact of its e- Channels as it continues to introduce facilities that raise the bar on customer experience”.

Balasubramanian Chandrasekhar, CEO of Arab Financial Services, commented, “We are glad to collaborate with Omantel and introduce ‘eFloos’. As a leading provider of electronic payments in the MENA region, we have extended our extensive experience in digital payments and financial technology into this e-Wallet to provide Omantel’s customers with a seamless and intuitive payment experience”.

Haitham al Kharusi, Vice-President of Omantel’s Consumer Business Unit, commented “A first-of-its-kind in the Sultanate, ‘eFloos’ will bring in a new concept to transactions, with a faster, smoother and more secure experience without the need to have a bank account or card, making it the ideal alternative payment option for many youngsters.”

He further said, “To avail the service, customers simply need to download ‘eFloos’ app for iOS or Android through Apple Store and Play Store respectively, and enjoy cashless payments at more than 200 merchants in Oman, from retail stores like Carrefour to fragrance stores such as Junaid Perfumes and Asgharali Perfumes, as well as cafes and others like Karak Gholam, ILLY CAFFE, Gloria Jean’s Coffee, Baskin Robbins and many more.”

“Our surprise gift to customers for launching this e-Wallet is a free RO 2 Hayyak voucher for the first 5,000 customers who download eFloos and register,” Al Kharusi revealed.

