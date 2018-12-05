Omantel and be’ah join hands to support recycling of lead-acid batteries in Oman

Industrial waste has set alarm bells ringing among environmentalists, with growing calls to protect the environment by adopting better waste management practices.

As a company with clear visions and goals, “Omantel” continues to bolster its HSE procedures and ensure a better world today and in the future.

Latest of these efforts came on Wednesday, as Omantel has inked an agreement to provide Oman Environmental Services Holding Company “be’ah” with lead-acid batteries to dispose it in a secure manner by implementing the best practices accepted globally, ensuring the highest environmental safety and sustainability.

Eng Said Abdullah al Ajmi, Vice President of Operations at Omantel, said, “Our progress towards efficiency and sustainability is non-stop as we always seek better ways for carrying out our operations.

As a leading environmental company that undertakes implementation of the government policy with regard to the waste sector, management and operation of the sector activities, we believe that partnering with be’ah will ensure disposing lead-acid batteries in the safest and most sustainable way. This is critical due to the hazards that such wastes may pose if not disposed appropriately, and therefore we adhere to latest safety procedures practiced globally. In addition, these batteries will be recycled to viable products, such as plastic or lead.”

Al Ajmi further affirmed Omantel’s commitment to sustainability, “It is a core value at our company that is reflected in our operations. We are also keen on supporting initiatives and activities that contribute to the success of sustainability plans in Oman.”

He also added, “This partnership is one among many, and Omantel is keen on boosting its cooperation with private and public organisations in the Sultanate to pave the way for a thriving society.”

According to Al Ajmi, this partnership will be a good business opportunity for SMEs as be’ah plans to assign SMEs or outsource contractors to handle a number of tasks included in the agreement, “empowering SMEs and pushing their role further is important for our national economy,” he noted.

Commenting on the partnership, Hilal bin Khalfan al Namani, Vice President of Municipal Waste at be’ah, commented: “We are glad to cooperate with Omantel among other organisations in the Sultanate, including Bank Muscat and Oman National Transport Company (Mwasalat), in disposing lead-acid batteries with the securest methods, in line with our vision in conserving Oman’s beautiful environment for future generations.”

He also commented: “be’ah will rely on authorized parties to collect and transfer lead-acid batteries from collection points to a designated lab processing facility, where disposed batteries will be recycled. All operations will be handled in a highly secure manner based on global practices. Moreover, the company will offer special containers that have insulation layers to avoid any harmful leakage. Additionally, we will open the door for SMEs to avail the business opportunities that arise from this partnership, such as collecting and transporting lead-acid batteries.”

The Sultanate is a member in the ‘Basel Convention’ that aims to protect human health and the environment against the adverse effects of hazardous wastes. It joined the convention with the Royal Decree No 119/1994 dated 7/12/1994.