Oman’s second photographic forum kicks off

Oman’s Second Photographic Forum, organised by the Photographic Society of Oman (PSO), was launched yesterday at Bait al Zubair and will last for three days until October 13.

This year’s forum titled Lammah (or gathering in English) aims at creating an atmosphere of competition and fun among the 22 teams from all colleges and universities in the Sultanate.

Shurooq al Subhi, the forum supervisor, said, “The forum is held in line with the development taking place in the photographic field in the Sultanate. It is important to keep the students updated with all the opportunities in the field and to share experience among all participants.”

Sayyid Ibrahim al Busaidy, Governor of Al Buraimi and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of PSO, said that this annual event comes to reinforce the communication among photographers and strengthening connections.

It is a platform for them to share expertise among each other and to gain insight regarding the latest equipment used for artistic montage. Technology has become very crucial in the modern production process of any photo.

“Through this forum, we are hoping that participants will share their knowledge and experience to others in order to achieve a better photographic scene in the Sultanate,” Al Busaidy said.