Oman’s role in maintaining peace and harmony hailed

MUSCAT, MARCH 10 – The Sultanate of Oman has always been a source of maintaining harmony in the region and beyond and an undebatable mediator of peace that the world powers look at, thanks to the visionary leader who believes in peace, cooperation, and harmony, according to the National Council on US Arab Relations (NCUSAR).

“Oman has been making an efficient intervention in regional as well as global issues and this can be attributed to the farsightedness of the ruler of the Sultanate of Oman. There have been initiatives for bilateral dialogues between the concerned parties to any issue and to resolve it amicably for the sake of maintaining peace and stability”, Dr John Duke Anthony, Founding Member, President and CEO of NCUSAR (National Council on US Arab Relations) said.

Headquartered in the Washington DC, NCUSAR is an American non-profit organisation established in 1983 with the goal of improving Americans’ knowledge and understanding of the Arab world. Dr John said it is Oman which took the idea of having all Arab countries have more cooperation and understanding and negotiations between each other in the region since last nearly five decades.

“This wouldn’t have happened without a dynamic government, a deep-rooted foreign policy which is very positive in almost all issues in the region and beyond, keen stand against radicalism and that is the very reason Oman has been a leader in all such intermediary talks ensuring both parties come to a table and talk”, said Dr Anthony.

NCUSAR hosts the annual Arab-US Policymakers’ Conference and also sponsors the intercollegiate Model Arab League, a student forum similar to the Model United Nations.

“Oman can play a better and more effective role in the future in because it’s a country which made all efforts all possible in maintaining peace and stability in the region since decades. History never stops and all these wouldn’t have achieved without good policies, good leaders, good intentions and actions”, said Dr Anthony who is the only American to have been invited to GCC summits since the its’s inception in 1981.

