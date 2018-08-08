Oman’s Nader Awadh slapped with three-match ban and fine in Qatar

MUSCAT, August 8 – Oman national player Nader Awadh and player of Al Shahania club has been slapped with a three-match ban and a fine of 30,000 Qatari Rials by the Qatar Football Association’s (QFA) disciplinary committee on Wednesday for hard sliding tackle against Ismail Mohammed of Al Duhail during the first round match of Qatar Star League. The punishment decision came as per the 24/6 chapter of the policy of sanctions list of QFA. The intense intervention resulted in a fracture of the Al Duhail player.

Adil Al Balushi