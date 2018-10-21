Oman’s largest commercial data centre to come up in Al Jabal al Akhdar

Muscat, Oct 21 – Data Mount, a leading data centre hosting services company in Oman, has signed an agreement to establish the largest commercial data centre in the country to date. Under an MoU signed in this regard, Data Mount will use Cisco’s data centre technology in setting up next-generation cloud services in the data centre in Al Jabal al Akhdar, a tourist hotspot of the Sultanate.

“In line with the Digital Oman Strategy, more businesses are looking at cloud computing as an enabler on their digital transformation journeys. To meet the ever-increasing demand of Omani companies to host their critical IT infrastructure in the cloud, we are planning to build a brand new data centre in Al Jabal Al Akhdar. From there, we will offer customers the option to store their data securely in the cloud inside the country,” said Abdull hakeem al Muslahi, Deputy Chairman, Data Mount.

The new data centre will be built in Al Jabal al Akhdar, located at the Al Hajar mountain range. This area offers a safe and secure location with moderate temperatures, so that Data Mount can save on power consumption and protect its data centre equipment from overheating.

Jabal Akhdar Data Centre (CAOS) is closed joint stock company established in 2017 to serve as a leader in providing services to government entities, corporates and various business enterprises, both locally and internationally.

