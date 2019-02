Dubai: The Sultanate’s pavilion at Gulfood 2019 in Dubai is attracting a huge turnout of investors, producers, business owners and suppliers who are interested in getting acquainted with the Omani products and exploring the available investment opportunities in the Sultanate.

Madayn (the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates) is representing Oman in the annual food and hospitality exhibition, which is held at Dubai World Trade Centre in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the seventh consecutive year.

Representatives of Omani companies taking part in the expo emphasised that such specialised food exhibitions like Gulfood play a great role in disseminating awareness about the Omani products among different countries worldwide. Such events offer a chance to forge business ties with regional and international companies.

“Our company is recognised as the first Omani company specialised in the production of natural honey with international standards,” said Mohammed al Shanfari, Chairman of National Natural Honey Company. He added that the company’s first participation at Gulfood 2019 has allowed them to interact with distributors from various countries, which will help in exploring new markets around the world.

“Such platforms are important for the Omani companies wishing to expand and explore new markets,” Al Shanfari said. Malallah al Hamadani, Marketing Director at Oman Foodstuff Factory (Al Mudhish), stated that Al Mudhish has received new orders for its products as part of its participation in this year’s Gulfood.

“Preparation of new deals and renewal of existing contracts with our agents are under way. In fact, Gulfood has been generating extensive opportunities for our company through the interest shown by the visitors to the Sultanate’s pavilion. We have been receiving contracting requests, which we aim at sorting and studying once we are back in Oman and decide to move forward with those in line with our company’s current and future plans,” he informed.

On his part, Mohammed Jaboob, Commercial Manager at Omani Vegetable Oils and Derivatives, commented that the company is always keen to take part in Gulfood exhibition to achieve the greatest possible benefit from its presence in this global event through meeting with suppliers and specialists representing the vegetable oils and derivatives industries. “Following our annual participation in this event, we always conclude with a set of ideas and opportunities that are applicable and schedule them for implementation in the future,” Jaboob said.

Mohammed al Balushi, Sales and Marketing Assistant Manager at Areej Vegetable Oils and Derivatives, stated that the company is focusing on promoting its new olive oil , which the company has recently launched in the local market. “Taking into account the great demand for the new product shown by the local market, we have decided to commence external promotion through Gulfood 2019. Madayn’s pavilion offers the company with the opportunity to interact with new consumers from various countries worldwide,” Al Balushi said.

Another participant, Salim Baabood stressed that participating in this kind of events contribute to raising a good reputation for the Omani products at global levels. Areej Vegetable Oils and Derivatives,

Dhofar Poultry Company, Oman Foodstuff Factory, Omani Vegetable Oils and Derivatives, Sweets of Oman Company, Modern Dairy Factory, National Natural Honey Company, Salalah Mills Company and Salalah Macaroni Company are taking part in the fair. — ONA

