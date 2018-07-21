Oman’s first SAP Next Gen-Lab opens at GUtech

MUSCAT, JULY 21 – To foster links between academia and industry, the first of its kind SAP Next-Gen-Lab in Oman was inaugurated at the German University of Technology in Oman (GUtech) in cooperation with SAP, one of the leading enterprise software corporations. The laboratory was launched by members of the Rectorate of GUtech and the SAP Country General Manager, Waheed al Hamaid and in the presence of a number of representatives from the industry in Oman and from the German Embassy.

“There are currently around 100 SAP Next-Gen-Labs worldwide. These special laboratories provide students with knowledge and skills for a digital future. They also connect the SAP ecosystem of customers and partners with students to work on SAP Next-Gen projects and events to connect companies recruiting next generation leaders with students and graduates who have digital transformation knowledge and skills and to showcase their start-ups with corporates seeking to create innovative solutions,” said Waheed al Hamaid.

“We are very honoured to introduce the first SAP Next-Gen-Lab here at GUtech. We wish to create a special space where our Computer Sciences, Engineering, Geosciences, International Business and Logistics students can interact with companies worldwide and work with them on industry-related challenges, for example in the Logistics sector,” said Dr Hussain al Salmi, Vice-Rector for Administration and Finances at GUtech.

Related