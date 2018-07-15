Oman’s first local SME consultancy firm marks new milestone

MUSCAT, JULY 15 – Destination Sustainability, Oman’s first local SME consultancy firm specialising in Corporate Sustainability and Social Responsibility officially inaugurated its new offices in Airport Heights. There to mark the start of a new phase of growth for the company was Malak al Shibani, Director-General of the National Business Center. Established to connect sustainable practices, common values and ethics within the Omani culture, Destination Sustainability aims to showcase the importance of sustainability and the implementation of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) into corporate, governmental and civil societies.

The company brings together international best practices, global research and innovation with local understanding and regional cultural awareness. Today, Destination Sustainability has successfully developed, managed, and evaluated CSR programmes and initiatives for leading companies across the Sultanate companies including Voltamp Oman, GlassPoint, Oman India Fertilising Company, Salalah Methanol Company, Youth Vision, Petroleum Development Oman, and BP Oman and others.

Shaima al Lawati, Founder and Managing Director of Destination Sustainability said, “This is an incredibly exciting moment for us at Destination Sustainability. As recent graduates from the Riyada Entrepreneurship Incubation Programme, this milestone is something we have worked hard to achieve. CSR has become one of the standard business practices of our time and by implementing sustainable strategies for our partners we are helping them enhance the skill-sets of local talent and generate employment opportunities for the Sultanate’s current and future needs.

