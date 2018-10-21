Oman’s first conference on obesity begins

Oman’s first Obesity Conference is highly significant as the prevalence rates of overweight and obesity in the Sultanate is currently about 60% of the total adult population. Furthermore, Obesity is a global disease with increasing rates in adults and children worldwide.

The First Oman Obesity Conference organized by the Ministry of Health (MOH), represented by the National Diabetes and Endocrine Center (NDEC) in collaboration with the Oman Diabetes Association and the Embassy of the United States of America (USA) in Oman began on Saturday at the Crown Plaza Hotel – Qurum.

Dr Ahmed Al-Saidi, Minister of Health, clarified that currently the obesity disease is constantly raising in the World, especially in the Eastern Mediterranean Region and the gulf countries. If the disease is not reduced now, it would be exacerbated and lead to several health, social and economic problems. Therefore, as a first step, organizing this Conference for the first time in the Sultanate is came to raise the health worker’s efficiency.

Discussions during the two day conference are on the obesity disease, diagnosis methods, and treatment, latest developments of related researches, the most important results of studies, as well as raising and promoting the efficiency of health workers.

The two-day Conference have gathered experts and lecturers specialized in the field of obesity treatment and surgery from the Sultanate, the USA, the United Kingdom and France. Around (200) medical cadres, allied medical healthcare professionals, educator nurses and dietitians from various health institutions around the Governorates of the Sultanate are also attending the Conference.

The Conference’s lectures address a number of important issues including obesity and nutrition, therapeutic feeding for obesity and latest studies in the field of obesity treatment by medications. The lectures also touch on the non-surgical interventions in the treatment of obesity, clinical treatment options for weight gain, steps and therapeutic protocols for obesity and obesity in children and women.

Dr Al Busaidi stressed that growing these ratios requires more effective mechanisms to reduce obesity. More than two-years, the MOH has initiated in cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO) to conduct national surveys, plans and awareness programs.

The NDEC in collaboration with the Oman Diabetes Association is seeking to achieve the objectives of obesity control by “promoting awareness of healthy lifestyle”, strengthening the prevention aspect and reducing the rate of diseases related to the obesity.