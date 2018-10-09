Oman’s first adventure resort coming up in Al Jabal Al Akhdhar

Oman’s first adventure resort — featuring a one-of-a-kind zip-line facility among a host of other exciting attractions — is currently under construction atop Al Jabal Al Akhdhar in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate.

The Green Peak Adventure Resort, as the new upscale property is called, has been conceived and designed as a family holiday destination bristling with facilities and attractions primarily targeted at children and young adults. Oman Investment Fund (OIF), a sovereign wealth fund of the Sultanate of Oman, is the key investor in this unique hospitality offering, the Observer has learnt.

The project, costing in excess of $50 million, stems from a usufruct agreement signed early last year by Oman Investment Fund with the Ministry of Tourism, covering a 73,367sq m plot of land in Al Jabal Al Akhdhar for the development of a third major resort in this popular tourist hotspot. Two prominent properties managed by Alila and Anantara are already in operation at key locations atop Al Jabal Al Akhdhar.

According to officials at Green Peak Project Development Co LLC, a subsidiary of Oman Investment Fund, the new resort is coming up close to the site of the Green Mountain’s first hotel property — The Jabal Al Akhdhar Hotel — located at the summit of the mountain. In addition to a host of adventure-related attractions, the new resort will also offer around 250 rooms and suites.

Significantly, the Green Peak Adventure Resort will be managed by dusitD2, a signature brand of the renowned global hotel and resort management chain Dusit International. dusitD2’s corporate punch line espouses the theme, ‘Contemporary, colourful chic and a refreshing sense of playfulness’, elements of which will be introduced into the Green Peak resort’s adventure and hospitality offerings.

A key highlight of the project is the zip-line facility — a cable system that allows thrill-seekers to soar over the breathtaking canyons of Al Jabal Al Akhdhar. Zip-lines are popular with young adults and a big draw for international tourists.

The new resort project is in line with Oman Investment Fund’s broader mandate to serve as a catalyst and help accelerate economic growth in the Sultanate. Tourism, Culture and Real Estate related projects represent a key pillar of the Fund’s investment portfolio. The sovereign wealth fund is also promoting the 5-star Alila Salalah Resort development in Mirbat in Dhofar Governorate.

Local contractor Oman Shapoorji Company LLC is the main contractor for the Green Peak Adventure Resort project, while the client’s representative is Majan Engineering Consultants. The project is expected to open before the end of 2019.