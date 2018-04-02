Oman’s ARA Petroleum draws up plans to ramp up Block 44 output

Local Omani upstream energy firm ARA Petroleum — part of a growing portfolio of private Omani Exploration & Production (E&P) entering the nation’s hydrocarbon sector as operators — has chalked out plans for the development of the Shams and Munhamir fields in its 100 per cent owned Block 44 in the northwest of the Sultanate.

It follows a series of integrated studies covering the 1,162 sq km concession — home to the natural gas and condensate Shams field, as well as the once prolific Munhamir oilfield.

These studies, according to the Muscat-headquartered company, have resulted in the formulation of “operational plans” targeting different parts of the Block for execution during 2018.

Presenting details of its operational performance in 2017 at a recent forum hosted by the Ministry of Oil & Gas, ARA Petroleum revealed that its Field Development Plan (FDP) for the Shams Field — currently the main source of hydrocarbons from the Block — has been submitted to the ministry for its consideration and approval.

“The plan has identified new drilling opportunities as well as additional potential in existing wells, to unlock the remaining potential and maximise field production. This has in turn given a new lease of life to the Shams gas field following a three-year drilling hiatus,” ARA Petroleum said in a report.

Following the successful delivery of the Shams FDP, the company shifted its attention to “rejuvenating” the prolific Munhamir oilfield.

An integrated subsurface study, it said, has “identified opportunities that will more than double the current estimated field recovery factor with expected associated development drilling to commence in Q2 2018”, it stated.

The planned investments will help reverse a declining trend in hydrocarbon output from the Block which averaged 16 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, in addition to 700 bpd of condensate / oil at the end of 2016.

ARA Petroleum acquired Block 44 from Thailand’s PTTEP in 2016, marking the start of its operations as an upstream player in the Sultanate. Last year, the company signed an Exploration and Production Sharing Agreement (EPSA) for Block 31, an 8,528 sq km concession located adjacent to Block 44.

Additionally, ARA Petroleum —through its wholly owned subsidiary Qarat Al Milh Petroleum (QAMP) — is undertaking a Service

Contract for Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) covering the exploration and development of Qarat al Milh, a small field near Qarn Alam in central Oman.

QAMP has already delivered a Field Development Plan for the Qarat Al Milh field.

This follows studies already conducted for the nearby Shibkah and Maradi Ladah fields covered under the same Qarat Small Fields Agreement with PDO.

“As a result of these studies, Qarat Al Milh Petroleum was able to add

6.45 MMstb (million stock tank barrels) of 2P reserves (the sum of proven and probable reserves), and 7.5 MMstb of contingent resources within the concession area,” the company said.

An Early Production Facility was also mobilised to the Qarat Al Milh field in record time in 2017 to handle 9,000 barrels per day of gross production,” it added.

Share on: WhatsApp