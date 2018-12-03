Oman’s Amerat to get Al Meera supermarket

Muscat: An agreement was signed on Monday between Al Meera Consumer Products Company and Dawood Contracting to build an hypermarket in Amerat.

Al Meera Markets – a joint venture between Al Meera Consumer Goods Company and Oman National Investment Development Company – had earlier signed lease contracts for four plots of land in different locations across the Sultanate, including Amerat, Salalah, Sur and Al Suwaiq.

The design work is also expected to start soon for Salalah branch, while the company is considering the possibility of setting up major partnerships with a number of companies to establish their presence in the sites that Al Meera will develop to cater to the needs of the local residents.