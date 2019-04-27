Oman’s Al Mashaykhi creates new Asian paralympic record

Muscat, April 27 – Oman’s Mohammad al Mashaykhi created a new Asian paralympic record in the discus throw event in class F32 of the 4th International Athletics Meeting in Marrakesh, where he threw the discus a distance of 31.35 metres. With the new record, Al Mashaykhi qualified for the World Para Athletics Championship in Dubai later this year and for the Paralympics in Tokyo in 2020. Al Mashaykhi also claimed the gold in the shot put with a distance of 9.55 metres in the same class.

Oman’s Taha al Harrasi clinched the gold medal in 100 metres with a timing of 12.42 seconds and also bagged the silver medal in the 400 metres with a time of 1.02.97s in class T36 event. Taha took the bronze in the 200 metres in the same class. The Sultanate’s Muhanna Awlad Thani took the bronze medal in shot put with a distance of 6.74 metres in class F33 in his first time at the event. Muhanna also qualified for the World Para Athletics Championship and the Paralympics.

Mohammed al Qasmi achieved a new personal record in the discus throw with a distance of 25.52 metres in class F32. Al Qasmi bagged his qualification to the World Para Athletics Championship and Paralympics. Fawzi al Hubaishi has also qualified for the World Para Athletics Championship in the javelin throw with a distance of 17.87 metres in class F54. Sara al Anburi qualified for the World Para Athletics Championship as well as the Paralympics in the shot put event of class F40. Sara threw the shot put at a distance of 4.30 metres.