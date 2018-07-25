Omanoil opens three new fuel stations

Muscat – Oman Oil Marketing Company celebrated the 48 the Renaissance Day by opening three new Omanoil service stations in Sumail Expressway, Majan Industrial Area in Sohar and Dhareez in Salalah. Since inception, strategic locations of the company’s service stations have been a key factor to this positive business model, the company said in a statement.

In 2018 the company crossed 200 service station across Oman as five service stations have been inaugurated since the beginning of the year which are Al Rusail service station on Muscat Expressway, Al Khumaila Twin service station in Bahla, Manah Road service station in Manah, Al Saada Mid service station in Salalah and Hey Al Sarah service station in Rustaq.

With the new service stations coming online, Oman Oil Marketing today operates a network of 205 service stations and 105 Ahlain stores across the Sultanate.