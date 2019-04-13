Omanis warned against illegal kidney transplant abroad

MUSCAT, APRIL 13 – Omani nationals wishing to visit Pakistan for treatment purpose have been warned that it is a criminal act to do transplant surgeries with vended kidneys in the country. In a statement, Oman’s Embassy in Islamabad said that such act is banned in the country and a case of criminal offence can be filed against both the donor and receiver. In a statement, the embassy said that “Under the Pakistani law, kidney transplant is a punishable act. Hence Omani citizens visiting the Islamic Republic have been warned against indulging in any such activity in the country”.

Most of these surgeries are done in unhealthy and uninhibited places under mysterious circumstances endangering the lives of the patients, the statement said.

According to Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act in Pakistan, organ transplant should be within the patient’s family that includes parents, siblings, spouse and offspring.

“Kidney received for transplant from outside the family members is treated as a crime equivalent to human trafficking and persons involved in the act are subject to the heavy fine and imprisonment”, the statement from the Oman Embassy added.

The Sultanate’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs had earlier warned its citizens and residents that they exercise caution while going for organ transplant surgeries abroad.

“Those who seek to receive organ donations must ensure that the agencies, institutions and persons they deal with are officially accredited and recognised by the authorities,” the ministry had said.

All the dealings regarding surgeries should be legally bound and procedures used in those countries should be transparent, it added.

Reports indicate that there are over 1,000 people in Oman who are undergoing dialysis and more than a dozen patients are waiting for transplantation at Royal Hospital.

According to Dr Yousuf Ali al Mulla at the Ministry of Health, hypertension and diabetes are the main reasons for the increasing number of kidney ailments in Oman.

“The burden of non-communicable diseases including chronic kidney dysfunction is a serious health issue in Oman as there is a gradual increase in the prevalence of end stage renal disease”, he says.

Due to a busy lifestyle and stressful work environment, people neglect their diet and health. They must check their blood sugar levels and exercise regularly, Dr Yousuf adds.

In Oman too, kidneys from members outside the family are not accepted for transplantation.

“Many Omani patients go abroad for such surgeries. In many cases, they not only have to spend lot of money, but also in many cases, they end up in developing surgical complications,” he said.

There has been an increasing trend towards commercial transplantation, especially in many Asian countries that suffer from political unrest and natural disasters, where the poor being targeted for their organs in exchange for a financial gain.

“It is important that we think about creating a national kidney foundation which could Implement comprehensive central strategies to consolidate the living related donor kidney transplantation and supporting kidney organ donation”, Dr Yusfuf said.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO) data published in 2014, kidney disease deaths in Oman reached 2.97 per cent of total deaths. Also complicating the matter is the high rate of diabetes among patients, a condition that can increase the chance of renal failure.

According to WHO figures, kidneys make up 75 per cent of the global illicit trade in organs and it estimates about 10,000 illegally purchased organ transplants each year.