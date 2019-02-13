Omanis to replace 200 expatriate nurses

MUSCAT, Feb 13 – A total of 200 Omani nationals will be recruited by the Ministry of Health replacing expatriate nurses in different hospitals across the Sultanate. “Omani nurses interested in joining the service can submit their applications at the recruitment department between March 3 and 14, 2019,” said an announcement by the ministry. According to the announcement on Wednesday, details regarding the level of employment, conditions and academic qualifications are available at the department. At the end of 2018, the ministry had announced its plans to hire more nationals to replace foreigners in certain positions in an effort to increase the Omanisation rate.

The ministry said candidates can apply at Royal and Khoula hospitals and also hospitals in Buraimi, Khasab, Jaalan Bani Bu Ali and Haima. The new announcement follows the graduation ceremony of the first batch of Oman College of Health Sciences of Muscat Governorate along with a new batch of Higher Institute for Health Specialisations for the academic year 2017-18 held on Monday. According to a press statement, the number of graduates of the Higher Institute for Health Specialisations reached 196 with a postgraduate diploma in nursing specialisations, including kidneys, critical care for children, neonatal and adults, mental health, emergency and community health.

This is in addition to other specialisations such as the health services management, infection control and midwifery, as well as a bachelor degree on general nursing. Statistics issued by the Ministry of Civil Service shows that in the first half of 2018, the Ministry of Health hired 82 per cent of all Omani recruits. Similarly, the ministry hired 98.5 per cent of all foreigners employed from January to June 2018.