Omani’s rare pics in Earth Sky magazine

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: The Earth Sky magazine has published a rare “scenery” captured by an Omani in the Wilayat of Al Mudhaibi a few days ago.
Majid bin Mohammed al Farei, a member of Astronomical Society of Oman, documented the scenery — the International Space Station (ISS) moving in front of the sun. The ISS orbits the earth 16 times a day at 28,000 kph.
ISS is a habitable artificial satellite in low earth orbit. It’s a multi-nation construction project that is the largest single structure humans ever put into space. It can often be seen with the naked eye from earth.
The station consists of pressurised modules, external trusses, solar arrays and other components. ISS components have been launched by Russian Proton and Soyuz rockets, and US space shuttles.
The magazine publishes the images received from amateur astronomers from around the world.

