Omanis encouraged to take part in Shell LiveWIRE contest

Inspiring budding entrepreneurs to share their inventions, ideas and entrepreneurial success stories with the world, Shell Intilaaqah started a nation-wide campaign to encourage Omani talent to apply to the 2019 Shell LiveWIRE Top Ten Innovators competition. This contest rewards outstanding examples of innovation and creates role models to empower young entrepreneurs across the world. Inspired by circular economy theme, the competition has three separate award categories focused on a different element of the circular economy.

To raise awareness about this year’s competition which targets its alumni as well as its iClub members, Shell Intilaaqah had conducted several activities in Oman and recently held an event at the German University of Technology in Oman (GUtech). The session shed light on the competition, which aims to reward exceptional examples of innovation by Shell LiveWIRE-supported entrepreneurs, which is also held in partnership with Shell Global Commercial for the 2019 edition.

This year’s competition has three categories – Food and Agriculture, Energy and Mobility, and Sustainable Future. The winners will receive an award package which includes mentoring support by a Shell expert and the opportunity to explore supply opportunities within Shell’s global network. The chosen winners from each category will be announced during the Global Entrepreneurship Week later this year.

Najwa al Kindi, Director of Shell Intilaaqah Oman, said, “This competition rewards entrepreneurs who work towards achieving their business goals, while having a positive impact on their communities and in this year’s edition, the economy in general. The participation of Omani entrepreneurs will inspire other entrepreneurs to follow suit in their pursuit of success as business owners.”

