Omanis detained in India acquitted

Muscat: Omani citizens who were detained in India, accused of marrying underage girls in Hyderabad, have been acquitted.

Sultanate’s ambassador to India, Shaikh Hamad bin Saif al Rawahi, confirmed the acquittal of Omani citizens detained in India.

He said within three weeks, the citizens would return to the Sultanate, after making sure that there is no appeal in this case.

The Oman Embassy in India on Friday issued a statement on its official account Twitter regarding the Omani citizens detained in India on charges of marrying underage girls, said “Noticeable efforts have been made by the governments of Oman and India in the case of Omanis detained in Hyderabad in the charges of marrying underage girls. The court has cleared the charges against the Omani. Accordingly, the passports will be given to them leave India within three weeks:”. said the statement