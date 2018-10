Khasab: The National Youth Commission (NYC) celebrated the Omani Youth Day, which was dedicated by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos on October 26 each year. The ceremony, which was organised in the Governorate of Musandam, was held under the auspices of HH Sayyid Fahr bin Fatik al Said in the presence of Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, Chairman of the State Council, Shaikh Saad bin Mohammed al Saadi, Minister of Sports Affairs and Sayyid Khalifa bin al Murdas al Busaidi, Governor of Musandam. The event included a presentation on the efforts made by the National Youth Commission (NYC) to empower the Omani youths. It also included an operetta by youth poets.

A number of youth initiatives and activities promoted by NYC took part at the event to allow the youths to develop their talents and capabilities.

A number of associated events will be also organised this evening including traditional arts, in addition to an exhibition for youth initiatives.

The National Youth Programme for Skills Development organised a gathering with more than 500 participants in the youth scheme in Muscat, Suhar, Salalah and Nizwa on Sunday to mark Omani Youth Day. The event, which includes 1,000 participants from various governorates of the Sultanate in the age group (18-29 years), is engaged in a rich knowledge experience to qualify them for the skills, knowledge and values of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Dr Ali bin Qasim bin Jawad, Adviser for Studies and Research at the Diwan of Royal Court, Head of the National Youth Programme for Skills Development, said: “We are keen to have this gathering on an important occasion such as the Omani Youth Day which His Majesty the Sultan devoted to young people, in confirmation on the royal attention for this important group in the society. We hope that this and other events will create a community of Omani youth to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

The meeting included several activities that focused on introducing participants to each other, as well as reviewing the next stage of the youth scheme. The founder of Udacity, Sebastian Thran, welcomed in a short video the participants and hoped to see the projects to be presented by participants after graduation. — ONA

