Omani Women’s Day marked in Al Wusta

Muscat: The ministry of social development on Wednesday held a celebration to mark the Omani Women’s Day under the auspices of Shaikh Abdulamalik bin Abdullah al Khalili, Minister of Justice, in the Wilayat of Haima. The event was attended by Shaikh Mohammed bin Said al Kalbani, Minister of Social Development and a number of women members of the State Council. The Omani Women, 2018 booklet, was launched at the event. A number of working papers on the Omani women’s role in the economic development were also presented.

Delivering the ministry’s speech, Saif bin Mohammed al Shikaili, Director of Social Development in Haima said that His Majesty’s naming Omani Woman’s Day on October 17 every year is considered a confirmation of the women’s leading role in the process of the comprehensive development.

The Omani women became partners in development and all aspects of life thanks to the great role that they are playing. The marking of the Omani Women’s Day is a reflection of that significant part the Omani women are playing.

The ministry decided that this year’s celebrations be held in Al Wusta Governorate under the title ‘Omani women, partners for sustainable development’ in order to continue sustaining the social integration approach, Al Shikaili said pointing to the leading role played by women in women empowerment.

