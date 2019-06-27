Omani women’s achievements projected at forum in Tokyo

MUSCAT: State Council Vice Chairperson Dr Suad Mohamed Ali Sulaiman al Lawati has affirmed that Omani women enjoy their full social, economic and political rights owing to the gains of Blessed Renaissance led by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

To endorse the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women issued by the Royal Decree No 42/2005, she said, Omani women participate actively in all development fields and have made remarkable achievements at all levels.

Speaking at the closing session of the World Summit of Women Political Leaders in Tokyo on Thursday, Dr Suad said that Omani women enjoy great prestige and appreciation for their role in the development of society that is taking place in the Sultanate.

She added that in this context, October 17 every year in the Sultanate is devoted to celebrate and honour the Omani woman. They also observe the International Women’s Day, which falls on March 8 every year.

Dr Suad met the Japanese Minister of State for Health, Labour and Social Affairs on Thursday.

She explained that Omani women participate in all areas of public work and have made significant progress in the field of political participation, holding positions of minister, ambassador and in many decision-making positions.

During the meeting, they reviewed the prospects of joint cooperation between the Sultanate and Japan in some areas, in addition to addressing the topics discussed by the world summit of women political leaders on developmental and social issues.

The meeting also tackled the role of the World Network of Women Political Leaders in empowering women in political leadership positions through international conferences held annually.

Dr Suad presented a working paper on the role of women in the promotion of community health as part of the summit, which ended on Thursday under the theme “Promoting society through the goals of sustainable development” with the participation of about 400 political leaders worldwide.

