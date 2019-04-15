Omani women come to the aid of orphaned children

MUSCAT, APRIL 15 – A group of Omani businesswomen and professionals have come forward to identify, support and care for those less privileged children in the country. The women, under the umbrella of Al Khair Wafi, a group that supports orphans and needy children, in cooperation with the Al Rahma Association for Motherhood and Childhood Welfare, will conduct a Bazaar, that would sell various consumer goods to raise funds under the authorisation of the Ministry of Social Development on April 25. “We want to extend our supporting hand, motherly care and help to those underprivileged children to fulfil their dreams and to give them a better life”, said Ruqaya al Mani, one of the organisers of the event.

According to the statistics from the Ministry of Social Development, there are about 7,000 orphaned children registered with the Oman Charitable Organisation (OCO) which unifies and coordinates charity initiatives in the country. The event, organised in cooperation with the Omani Orphans Association registered in Al Rahma Association for Motherhood and Childhood Care, Bahja Association for Orphans, and orphans from various governorates of the Sultanate will see a large collection of goods that varies from fashion, cosmetics, perfumes, to restaurants, spices and trees to foods, sweets, and plastic arts, calligraphy, pottery, as well as selling Omani and Ramadhan accessories.

“We are a group of friends, business women, housewives and home makers, professional women. We were so touched by the thought of supporting orphans in the country and we tied up with Al Rahma Association to generate funds for buying new clothes for them for Eid al Fitr”, Wamidha al Gheilani, another organiser said.

“All we want is to give them happiness. We have already started getting support from sponsors”, she added.

Wamidha said that last year the focus was on orphans in Muscat but this year the organisation is aiming to support across the country including those in Rahma, Dar al Atta, Bahja and in Salalah.

Currently in its second year, the initiative seeks to promote the idea of volunteering and provide a living model of voluntary work supporting the social solidarity by attracting and selling the best products and services for the initiative at the Kempinski Hotel.

In addition, a number of vehicles will be allocated at various shopping centres and shops to sell coupons to the customers. In addition, companies will be invited to sponsor the initiative through providing financial and logistical support to them.

“This will enhance the participation of all segments of the society in supporting the disabled orphans in the country. During the Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha holidays, in addition to providing school clothes at RO 35 per orphan, we will be extending provisions as well”, Al Mani added.

At the last year’s event which was held at the Almouj Golf Club, 20 leading people participated and contributed to the provision of Eid and school clothes for 2,200 orphans of the Al Rahma Association for Motherhood and Childhood Care from 35 states of the Sultanate. She also said that the revenues of the initiative last year amounted to RO 62,466. Apart from the charity initiative, a traditional Omani music by maestro Sekah Amouage Ensemble will also be played through the day.

(Photo by Shamsa al Harthiya)