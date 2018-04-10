Omani universities representatives visit Spain

The Economic and Trade Office of the Spanish Embassy in Muscat in collaboration with Eduespaña, the Spanish Association responsible of promoting international education in Spain since 1996, organised a visit by leading Omani universities to Spain recently.

Also taking part in the visit were leading institutions from various GCC and MENA countries. From Oman, Sultan Qaboos University, Scientific College of Design and Middle East College participated in the trip.

During the one-week-programme, the visitors were hosted by the Spanish National Institute to Promote External Trade (ICEX) where a number of presentations were made introducing ICEX and its role in stimulating cooperation with other countries, particularly through Trade Offices worldwide. The participants also visited different educational Spanish institutions interested in exporting their know-how and programmes to other countries.

Trips were also organised to the Valladolid, Pamplona and Santander regions of Spain, where the participants visited the campuses of different Spanish universities and discussed with them means of future cooperation.

“The main goal of these educational meetings is to settle a first step towards a better understating of programmes and courses offered by the Spanish Educational Institutions for students, as well as to establish a link and a vehicle of communication that could boost cooperation existing programmes and/or develop new ones,” the Economic and Trade Office Spanish Embassy said in a statement.

Spanish trade mission visits Oman

A Trade Mission from Spain is due to begin a two-day visit to the Sultanate today, April 11, the Economic and Trade Office of the Spanish Embassy in Muscat said in a press statement.

The delegate five members representing Spanish companies led by The Foreign Trade and Investment Institute of Castilla – La Mancha (IPEX). The participating companies represent several sectors and products like: saffron, extra virgin olive oil, olive oil, fresh mushrooms, sheep’s cheese, onion, and lettuce.

“The visit seeks to continue to build on the close bilateral relationships that exist between the two countries. During the mission, the representatives will meet potential distributors and agents,” the statement added.

