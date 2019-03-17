Omani tech firm to offer digital platform for Oil & Gas markets

MuscaT, MARCH 17 – iNNOVATEQ (Innovation Technical Solutions LLC) has announced yesterday that it has begun offering an innovative digital oilfield (DOF) platform called ‘Nibras’ to oil and gas companies in and outside Oman. The system employs exception-based surveillance (EBS) to automatically detect deviations in asset performance from optimal conditions, and flag them up to the right users, at the right time in the right way. Designed to optimise operations and maintenance of oil and gas assets, ‘Nibras’ was developed in-house by Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) and until now, was only used by Oman’s major oil and gas operator.

iNNOVATEQ, a new Omani technology company, will commercialise and enhance the Nibras platform with the backing of Oman National Investments Development Company (TANMIA) and Innovation Development Oman (IDO Investments). The announcement was made at the COMEX Technology Show 2019 held under the auspices of His Highness Sayyid Kamil bin Fahd al Said, Assistant Secretary-General of the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers.

PDO Managing Director Raoul Restucci said: “Nibras has been a core enabler in PDO providing incredible value by enhancing staff efficiency, compliance and data quality”. “We are pleased with the move to unleash the potential of this tool and are happy to support a successful Omani company which is at the forefront of technical development in our industry.”